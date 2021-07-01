Damian Lillard, LeBron James' embrace sends social media into tizzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Lebron and his arch rival Chronos meet again.

The NBA rumor mill is a constantly running machine. The slightest interaction between opposing players or a social media post will send the NBA community ablaze to figure out if that’s a sign of things to come.

Well, insert Damian Lillard and LeBron James - the stars of Space Jam 2. The two All-Stars attended the Sparks vs. Aces game in Los Angeles.

As you can see, a simple embrace has singlehandedly set off the NBA Twitter. Toward the end of the clip, Lillard can be seen embracing Dwayne Wade as well.

For Lillard, he’s been the topic of trade speculation since the Blazers’ season ended. As the team, fully healthy, lost to a depleted Nuggets team without Will Barton and Jamal Murray.

He expressed his displeasure after the game and just recently there was a report regarding his happiness.

As for the Lakers, they could be looking for a third star to pair with James and Anthony Davis. The team desperately needs a third ball-handling playmaking scorer in their lineup that’s a legitimate threat.

Both teams were eliminated in the first-round.