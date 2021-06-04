What a Damian Lillard to the Knicks trade could look like

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rafael Canton
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damian Lillard treated image in Oregon Blazers jersey
Damian Lillard treated image in Oregon Blazers jersey

The Knicks' resurgence this season was a great story. Despite ending on a sur note and being outclassed in the first round of the playoffs by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in five games, it’s hard to erase the impact the season had on the future of the franchise.

It brought competence back to Madison Square Garden. And the Knicks now have a much more appealing vision to sell to players and agents around the league.

Though he struggled in the postseason, Julius Randle showcased that he can be an important building block for the future. Youngsters RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin also showed various degrees of growth this season as well.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office braintrust led by Leon Rose have established a positive culture that focuses on player development and has seemingly provided stability to the often downtrodden organization.

That one year has put the Knicks in a much better position to be a superstar destination -- much like the Brooklyn Nets, who pulled off the ultimate star building plan by acquiring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

It was only natural that when Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard suffered another playoff series loss Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets that the questions about his long-term future with the Blazers would become a conversation.

Lillard added to the chatter with an ominous quote after the series loss. He posted a photo on Instagram of himself with a quote from rapper Nipsey Hussle’s song “Dedication:”

“How long should I stay dedicated? How long til opportunity meet preparation.”

That quote could mean many things, but it sure got everyone in a stir about what it means for Lillard’s future.

Trade rumors for Lillard have always generally been quiet because he’s made it known that he would like to stay in Portland and the Blazers have never looked to move on from arguably their best player in franchise history.

But it might be time now.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks have been monitoring the situation with Lillard. And on Thursday, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported that the Knicks are among the teams interested in trading for Lillard.

Jan 24, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) and guard Alec Burks (18) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) and guard Alec Burks (18) during the first quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Blazers have made the postseason every year since Lillard’s second season. They plateaued in 2019, getting all the way to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Golden State Warriors in four games.

Offense has never been an issue for the club, but they’ve finished 28th and 29th in defensive efficiency the last two seasons. And it’s hard to envision what the Blazers can do to retool with Lillard and C.J. McCollum’s sizable deals on the books. They could rebuild around Lillard and trade McCollum, but the franchise could also decide it’s time for a change and restart.

The Impact of Lillard

The Knicks are in need of deep threats. Though they shot well from the three-point line in the regular season (third in the NBA), they had the seventh-lowest attempt rate in the league. Lillard would be a major addition on that front, but he also would open up the floor for the entire team. The six-time All-Star causes opponents to double-team or sell out to prevent him from getting hot.

As the Knicks struggled on the perimeter in the playoffs against the Hawks, Lillard’s mere presence would have altered the geometry on the floor for the Knicks. New York shot just 52-for-152 (34.2 percent) on threes against the Hawks. Lillard alone shot 35-for-78 (44.9 percent) from three in his first round series.

Lillard's presence would also open up things for Randle, who struggled mightily against the Hawks. Atlanta overloaded on Randle, taking away all drives and forcing the Most Improved Player of the Year to settle for awkward and tough shots.

Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Madison Square Garden.
Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Madison Square Garden.

Lillard wouldn’t have solved the Knicks’ defensive issues containing Young, but it would’ve been a much closer series with Lillard’s shot creating ability and how much attention the guard draws from deep.

What would a potential Lillard trade look like?

With Lillard making $43.75 million for the 2021-22 season, and having three additional years on his contract, Portland will expect the world for the guard in a trade. The Knicks will have roughly $60 million in cap space this offseason, so they would likely not have to find contracts that match Lillard’s salary if a trade was negotiated right away before free agency.

Looking at recent trades for stars, the Nets had to trade Caris LeVert, three future first-round picks, and four pick swaps to acquire Harden from Houston. They also had to deal prized center Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers to add a pick in the Rockets deal. The Milwaukee Bucks dealt Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks, and two pick swaps to acquire Jrue Holiday and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo content.

The Knicks have been in asset accumulation mode since they committed to a rebuild by dealing Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. New York acquired two future first-round picks in the deal. The Knicks currently own all of their own first round draft picks and also own the two picks from Dallas. In total, they have nine first-round picks in the next seven years and several extra second round picks.

The decision will come down to how the Knicks value their prospects on the roster. The Blazers would certainly look at Barrett as a potential centerpiece of a trade, but if the Knicks want to hold on to the former 2019 lottery pick, they will have to add some additional future draft compensation.

Realistically, the Knicks would likely have to send at least three first round picks, multiple pick swaps, and Barrett or some combination of Robinson, Toppin and Quickley to make a trade happen. For the Knicks, that would leave the cupboard empty.

A Randle and Lillard team is good, but not enough to make any real noise past a first round series win in the East. Plus, Lillard’s contract escalates quickly. By the end of his deal, he will be making $54.25 million at the age of 34.

But if they could add a third star (Kawhi Leonard is a hot name right now) to combine with Randle and Lillard, a trade would make some sense for the Knicks. It would leave them without several assets, but it would give them a real, credible shot of entering the NBA title contender conversation.

Recommended Stories

  • Knicks have eyes on Damian Lillard trade along with Heat, others: report

    Shortly after Damian Lillard's Trail Blazers were eliminated from the playoffs, he posted a cryptic message about his future. And the Knicks noticed.

  • Capela is backbone of Hawks -- and quite a trash talker, too

    ATLANTA (AP) If Trae Young is the unquestioned star of the Atlanta Hawks, then Clint Capela is the backbone. The burly, 6-foot-10 Swiss center has given the Hawks the gritty defensive presence they so desperately needed. Without Capela, it's hard to envision Atlanta preparing for its first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016.

  • Jarred Kelenic goes 2-for-3

    Jarred Kelenic shows off his arm from center field and goes 2-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox in Spring Training

  • The Daily Sweat: The Los Angeles Clippers are favored on the road in an elimination game

    Los Angeles needs to win Friday night to extend its series with Dallas to a Game 7.

  • Blake Griffin, Steve Nash on how Nets can stop Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo | Nets News Conference

    Nets forward Blake Griffin and head coach Steve Nash discuss their strategy for their upcoming series against the Milwaukee Bucks, specifically how they need to be more physical against star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Three things to watch: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

    Prediction: Nets in 7 games… but I don't feel comfortable about it. This series is a coin flip.

  • Coach K's presumptive replacement has made his impact on the Duke recruiting scene

    There are several five-star recruits in the 2022 high school recruiting class that are early Duke targets. Jon Scheyer has big shoes to fill and it’s still uncharted territory as to how this will affect recruiting down the road.

  • California's nightmare summer: Massive wildfires could start as soon as this month

    The Golden State needs water now, right now.Why it matters: California reservoir water levels are so low that some hydroelectric power plants may be forced offline during the peak of summer wildfire season, AP reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state's massive water storage system is vanishing faster than usual.The state’s reservoirs are 50% lower than normal, according to Jay Lund of the University of California at Dav

  • 20 of 30 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinations, relax protocols

    Two-thirds of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after four additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 20 franchises reaching 85% vaccinations for players and other on-field personnel. MLB said 85.2% of Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up just 0.7% from the previous week, and 82.9% had been fully vaccinated, up 1.7% from the previous week. There were two positive tests — one for a major league player and one for a Triple-A player — among 9,291 tests in the past week, a 0.02% positive rate.

  • French Open 2021: Serena Williams advances to fourth round with win over Danielle Rose Collins

    The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.

  • A's president apologizes for 'Fyre Festival' food served to minor leaguers: 'Totally unacceptable'

    Images of sparse meals posted by A's minor leaguers went viral on Tuesday.

  • LeBron James is still the king, but the new guard is ready to shine

    Believing the Lakers could do something unprecedented almost solely stems from a belief in LeBron James and his Herculean ability to make disparate pieces work in short order, to make the details of adversity obsolete, and you half-expected him to have an opportunity to “earn his damn respect” once again as a last team standing.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Martin Truex Jr. returns to Sonoma as two-time defending winner

    If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]

  • Damian Lillard, Blazers need some help and it's likely on the way -- in the form of a coaching change

    It's not as if some of the other Western Conference superstars have more help than Portland's does.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis on injury tag: 'I don't have to prove nothing to anyone'

    Anthony Davis could not overcome his latest ailment, sparking criticism about his extensive injury history.

  • Bill Belichick reveals how Patriots QB Mac Jones already is earning respect

    It sure sounds like Mac Jones' first month with the New England Patriots is going well. He's already earning respect from head coach Bill Belichick.

  • Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova arrested at French Open in match-fixing investigation

    This drama-filled French Open took another unexpected turn as a match-fixing storm broke over Paris. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that Yana Sizikova, a Russian doubles specialist, had been arrested on-site at Roland-Garros on Thursday. This could have been a development in a long-standing investigation, as Sizikova had been involved in a match that attracted irregular betting patterns during last year’s tournament. In October, the German newspaper Welt reported that the French police’s Cen

  • Serena Williams’ path clears at French Open with top seeds gone

    Serena Williams is the only top-14 seed left in the bottom half of the French Open women's draw after No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka lost.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns to the Trail Blazers trade rumors have begun

    That didn't take long...