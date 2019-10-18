Buddy Hield wants to get the bag, but is he going about it the wrong way?

Damian Lillard seems to think so.

Hield desires a four-year contract worth $110 million, a number the young shooting guard and the Kings reportedly are $20 million apart on. The Oklahoma product has been making life tough on general manager Vlade Divac and owner Vivek Ranadive, telling the media he would go to another team if he isn't shown the loyalty he believes he has earned in helping grow the young Kings team since he arrived three seasons ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hield is playing hardball with the Kings, hoping they see a bright future with a core that includes himself, De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley, Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Lillard, who signed a massive four-year, $196 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers this summer, hopes Hield gets what he is worth, but doesn't think he's going about it the right way.

Lillard, who arguably is the most popular Blazer in history, knows a thing or two about playing the contract game the right way. For years, it was postured that Lillard might leave the Pacific Northwest for the lights of Los Angeles or go back home to the Bay Area. Every time the possibility of him leaving Portland was broached, Lillard reiterated his love for the Blazers and desire to finish his career there.

He was rewarded handsomely for it.

[RELATED: Kings on the mend less than a week before opening night]

Story continues

This isn't to say the Kings and Hield won't eventually come to an agreement, but Hield's rough approach might ruffle some feathers and cause the Kings to be less likely to give him what he wants.

Damian Lillard isn't fan of how Buddy Hield is negotiating Kings contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area