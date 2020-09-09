Damian Lillard invited to attend NASCAR race by Bubba Wallace originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Damian Lillard doesn’t know a lot about the sport of auto racing, but Bubba Wallace soon hopes to change that.

In a recent Q&A on Twitter, the Trail Blazers star was asked about his knowledge of NASCAR, to which Lillard replied he had heard their fans were upset after NASCAR opted to ban the Confederate flag from being displayed at events. He also said he knew a few drivers.

I know Their fans were mad about them removing the confederate flag . And I know a few drivers https://t.co/m5dCUPaqOQ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 4, 2020

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag shortly after Bubba Wallace, the only black full-time Cup Series driver, called for such a move.

Wallace came across Lillard’s post and issued this invitation for the NBA Bubble MVP to join him at a future race.

Let’s get you out to one soon brotha! 🤘🏾 https://t.co/h6bPjnO0KO — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 5, 2020

We can see it now – Lillard inside the NASCAR pace car with 40 powerful cars awaiting the race’s start. Lillard, in unfamiliar territory, grabs the mic like he once did after he did when he hit the game-winning buzzer-beater to send the Houston Rockets packing in the first round.

This time, instead of the words Rip City, Lillard enlightens the NASCAR crowd with, “Gentleman, start your engines.”

Could you imagine?

Now that the Trail Blazers are out of the NBA playoffs and the Orlando Disney bubble, perhaps Lillard will take Wallace up on his offer to attend a race, supporting NASCAR’s only black driver as he takes laps in his No. 43 Chevy.

Lillard could take Wallace up on his offer as early as Saturday, September 12 when the Federated Auto Parts 400 takes place in Richmond, Virginia.

