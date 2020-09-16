Patrick Beverley's words came back to bite him HARD after Clippers choke job originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed was on one this morning.

He was eager to go at his co-host Skip Bayless after the Clippers and more specifically Kawhi Leonard and Paul George blew their series against the Denver Nuggets after being up 3-1.

Sharpe was not holding back.

He continued…

And to think that the Clippers gave up the house to exit the NBA playoffs in the second round – you knew Sharpe was going to mention that, while also making sure the NBA world didn't forget about how Patrick Beverley and Paul George had plenty to say in crunch time following their win over Damian Lillard and the Blazers in Portland’s fifth seeding game.

Yep, karma is a real b-word.

Just like Lillard and CJ McCollum, who trolled Beverley and PG13 so hard following Tuesday’s loss, Sharpe really enjoyed seeing the trash talk that was coming for L.A. finally come to fruition.

.@ShannonSharpe on Damian Lillard trolling Patrick Beverley on twitter:



"I loved it! Pat Bev, I want to hear you talk now. Did you hear his interview after the game? Where did Pat go?! I wanted to hear from him. Hey Dame, hold that flight for him!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/46msHcNePF — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 16, 2020

Beverley went 4-of-7 from the floor for 11 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds in the Game 7 loss Tuesday and he was nowhere to be seen in any of the postgame interviews.

As Sharpe put it, “he’s the heartbeat of the team and you didn’t talk to the heartbeat” after a series ending game?

Sharpe also suggested that Lillard should be so kind and allow Pat Bev a seat on his private jet after McCollum made the initial Cancun recommendation.

“Yooooo @Dame_Lillard you got an extra villa available in Cabo?"

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Sharpe was all for that nice gesture.

But of course, Skip had these two questions:

“Is Damian Lillard still in the Bubble?”

“Where is he tweeting from?”

Yep, Skip would say that. Nobody expects anything less from him.

But amen to all of the above from Shannon Sharpe.

Hold that flight, Dame. Hold that flight.