Damian Lillard fires back after ESPN's Dan Orlovsky calls him an 'entitled brat': 'MF watch yo mouth'

Dan Orlovsky has translated his mediocre NFL career into a shot with ESPN’s hot-take factory.

He turned up the heat on Thursday and got plenty in return from Damian Lillard after a laughable attack on the Portland Trail Blazers guard.

Lillard made headlines this week when he told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes he wouldn’t play in NBA games unless there was a “true opportunity to get into the playoffs.”

‘Spoiled and entitled brat’

Orlovsky pounced on Lillard’s stance on “Get Up” on Thursday, blasting Lillard as a “spoiled and entitled brat,” somehow equating playing basketball games to the contributions of essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.





“There’s people out there that have to go do things,” Orlosvsky said. “Front-line workers and nurses and doctors, they have to go to work, and they have to work more hours and get paid less because of what we’re dealing with. ... How can you sit there and go, ‘nope, I’m not going to play,’ but understand that there’s people out there that don’t have that choice? They have to go to work. They have to go earn their money.

“I struggle with sitting here and going you don’t come off — in some way — a spoiled and entitled brat by saying ‘I’m not going to play.’”

Lillard’s not here for this

Wind of Orlovsky’s false analogy got to Lillard. Lillard, as should be expected when called insulting names on national TV, wasn’t having it.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

When not playing basketball at an All-Star level, Lillard is a respected rapper familiar with the art of the diss track. Orlovsky doesn’t want this heat. Especially when it involves questioning the character of a grown man with a good reputation.

Orlovsky backs down

At least Orlovsky knew when to admit his mistake. He backed off his hot take when challenged directly by Lillard.

No you’re right I was wrong to use that phrase at the end. That’s my bad. My comment started with saying I hope we all realize nothing is meaningless anymore. And if it’s about protecting loved ones-100%. I shouldn’t have said entitled or brat and that’s on me and my bad. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 28, 2020

Maybe next time, he’ll have the good sense to think before he speaks.

Damian Lillard is not here for Dan Orlovsky's hot-take nonsense. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

