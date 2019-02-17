Damian Lillard does it all at 2019 NBA All-Star Game festivities originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The NBA All-Star game isn't until Sunday evening, but Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has already had quite the schedule in Charlotte.

From a friendly half court shooting contest with NBA All-Star Captain LeBron James to spending time with Special Olympics athletes at the NBA Cares Special Olympics United Basketball Game, let's take a look at what your Blazers All-Star has been up to.

Damian Lillard began All-Star Weekend with a run in with the one and only, J.Cole, who will headline the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Dame D.O.L.L.A. has been a fan of the rapper since 2008, and has even hinted at a possible collaboration with him in the future. Lillard also served on a panel at the annual Technology Summit to share his perspective on the tech industry and pop culture.

Enjoyed being on an NBA Tech Summit panel about being a connected athlete. 📱 pic.twitter.com/7q5GyWIGSJ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 16, 2019

Up next on the Blazers All-Star's agenda: Lots and lots of one-on-one time with the media. Lillard took the podium on Saturday to talk about why he thinks Portland would be the perfect city for a future All-Star Game, how he's able to have an impact on others through social media and what players' characteristics he wouldn't mind incorporating into his own game. He also chatted with Raptors forward Danny Green, who called dibs on the Portland guard's next album.

Lillard was chosen as a coach for the 8th Annual NBA Cares Special Olympics United Basketball Game, where he had the opportunity to spend time with 12 Special Olympics athletes from around the world. He shared some photos from the game that kicked off a week of All-Star festivities.

All-Star weekend is never right without participating in the @SpecialOlympics x @nbacares Unified Sports Game. I'm always inspired by these athletes. pic.twitter.com/bUsR0tvKYs — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 16, 2019

Team LeBron spent some time practicing ahead of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. In a post on Twitter, the NBA's official account caught an exchange between Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Lillard. The two players traded half court baskets and man, wouldn't it be amazing to see a LeBron-Lillard shootout in real life.

Lillard competed in the MTN Dew Three-Point Contest and despite missing many of his shots early on, he came in clutch in his final two racks and hit a buzzer-beater to reach 17 points. He did not advance to the next round.

Dame really, really loves beating buzzers. pic.twitter.com/CUiUYjLJOS — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 17, 2019

Next up on Damian Lillard's list: Taking the floor for #TeamLeBron in the NBA All-Star Game, and hopefully exchanging jersey's with former teammate, LaMarcus Aldridge. Tip off for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game is set for 5:00 p.m.