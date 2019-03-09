Damian Lillard declares Georgetown's James Akinjo 'toughest point guard in the country' originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Freshman guard James Akinjo led Georgetown to a shock upset over No. 16 Marquette Saturday, scoring a team-high 25 points, a performance which caught the eye of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

James Akinjo ... PG for Georgetown is the toughest point guard in the country — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 9, 2019

"James Akinjo ... PG for Georgetown is the toughest point guard in the country," Lillard tweeted as Georgetown finished off the win, high praise from one of the NBA's best point guards.

Akinjo did it all for the Hoyas Saturday, pulling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists to go along with his 25 points, which included a pair of clutch free throws with 10 seconds left.

Barring a run to the Big East Tournament title, Georgetown is not expected to reach the Big Dance. But Akinjo can take solace in the fact he's already earned the respect of an All-Star point guard.

