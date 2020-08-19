He dropped 34 points, hit a three from the logo, and led the Trail Blazers to a Game 1 upset of the Lakers.

How dialed in was Damian Lillard Tuesday night? When the Oakland anthem “Blow the Whistle” was played during the game, Lillard started dancing.

BLAZERS WIN! BLAZERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/25moTqPWP2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 19, 2020





Lillard is a proud Oakland man and he had to “go dumb for a second” when Too Short came on.

“It was only right that I acknowledge the East-Oakland anthem and go dumb for a second.”@Dame_Lillard on his late-game shimmy. pic.twitter.com/NaMfi4DGVV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 19, 2020





My question: This was a Lakers’ “home” game, they program the music. Who with the Lakers decided to play an Oakland anthem to fire up Lillard during a playoff game? Apparently nobody with the Lakers — on or off the court — had their “A” game Tuesday.

Damian Lillard dancing might have been best part of his Game 1 originally appeared on NBCSports.com