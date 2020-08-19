Damian Lillard dancing might have been best part of his Game 1

Kurt Helin

He dropped 34 points, hit a three from the logo, and led the Trail Blazers to a Game 1 upset of the Lakers.

How dialed in was Damian Lillard Tuesday night? When the Oakland anthem “Blow the Whistle” was played during the game, Lillard started dancing.


Lillard is a proud Oakland man and he had to “go dumb for a second” when Too Short came on.


My question: This was a Lakers’ “home” game, they program the music. Who with the Lakers decided to play an Oakland anthem to fire up Lillard during a playoff game? Apparently nobody with the Lakers — on or off the court — had their “A” game Tuesday.

Damian Lillard dancing might have been best part of his Game 1 originally appeared on NBCSports.com