This Damian Lillard criticism hit home with Wizards star Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal agrees with this Damian Lillard criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In an era when basketball analytics and fantasy sports statistics are growing parts of the discourse and lexicon surrounding sports fans, Washington and Portland's superstars took to Twitter to express their disdain for the trend.

BOX SCORE FANS THE WORST!!!!! https://t.co/zTKoXaqJsU — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 1, 2021

Bradley Beal echoed Damian Lillard's sentiment on a growing number of fans - and analysts for that matter - increasingly starting to rely on stats rather than watching the games themselves.

"As someone that watches A LOT of NBA games ... not just highlights and box scores.. it’s obvious that so many ppl who speak on the game don’t really watch," Lillard wrote on Twitter.

"BOX SCORE FANS THE WORST!!!!!" Beal responded with a quote tweet.

As a couple of stat-sheet stuffers, it's more than fair to say Beal and Lillard's impact on their teams goes far beyond the box score. That's even considering Beal currently leads the league with 34.9 ppg, while Lillard's 29.6 ppg isn't too shabby either.

The Wizards are coming off an impressive win against the Nets, one in which Beal's first-half stats weren't up to the high bar he's set for himself this season. That storyline in itself is a prime example of Beal's frustration towards "box score fans," as he helped assert his teammates to get involved and made winning basketball plays on both ends of the floor.

Lillard, who's getting set for the latest installment of his rivalry with Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook, was also clearly impressed by a healthy stat line of 41 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Russ was hoopin https://t.co/5tL0JOtBvJ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 1, 2021

