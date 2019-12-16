A free weekend day in the world of NBA players is rare, but the Portland Trail Blazers found themselves with one while staying in Phoenix waiting for Monday's game against the Suns.

This same weekend, it turned out the Cleveland Browns were in town to play the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Trail Blazers guard and Ohio native CJ McCollum rented out a suite to watch his favorite NFL franchise on the road.

#dawgcheck ! Happy Sunday to all especially football fans 🙏🏽 I see my #dawgpound traveled !!! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 15, 2019

McCollum invited numerous teammates such as Mario Hezonja, Hassan Whiteside and Jusuf Nurkic.

Yessir my guy https://t.co/l1npZSsTNm — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 15, 2019

Hezonja in particular had a great time at his first NFL game.

Unfortunately for the team, the Browns got killed 38-24 in a game that wasn't even as close as that score indicates.

Get that hate out ya heart 😖😭 https://t.co/51Mo7lj2yI — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 15, 2019

As a result, CJ swore to never attend a road game again.

Every time I go to an away browns game . We get our ass kicked 😖😭 it's my fault team ! I'm going to only go to home games now until we win again #DawgPound — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 15, 2019

At the same time, the Oakland Raiders, the favorite team of Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, lost their final game ever in Oakland before they move to Las Vegas next season. CJ tweeted that they were in this together.

I know how you feeling bruh @Dame_Lillard always next year 🤣😂 #DawgPound — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 16, 2019

It just goes to show you, that even the players that give us those amazing highs and demoralizing lows to us fans, get those same emotions from their favorite teams as well.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are dejected fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest