Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Bradley Beal and others react to Clippers' Game 7 loss

Ryan Homler

Lillard, McCollum, Beal and others react to Clippers' Game 7 loss

The Los Angeles Clippers didn't just lose their Game 7 matchup in the Western Conference Semifinals with the Denver Nuggets, they got dominated.

Falling 104-89, it was a surprising end for a team that was considered a favorite to win the title. With a polarizing roster that featured superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and top-tier trash talker Patrick Beverly, many had something to say about the loss.

On social media, the trolling quickly began, and it was spearheaded by Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The two went back-and-forth on the app making jokes about everything from inviting Beverly on vacation to George's jump shot.

For as strong as the duo is on the court, they were clearly feeding off one another through Twitter as well. Their antics quickly caught the attention of many, including Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Other NBA players reacted to the shocking Game 7 as well.

While the Clippers losing was the main topic on Twitter, it's important to remember that the Nuggets shined on the court and deserve attention as well. McCollum made sure to give some credit to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Denver before continuing to have fun on the app.