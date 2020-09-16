Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Bradley Beal and others react to Clippers' Game 7 loss

Lillard, McCollum, Beal and others react to Clippers' Game 7 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Los Angeles Clippers didn't just lose their Game 7 matchup in the Western Conference Semifinals with the Denver Nuggets, they got dominated.

Falling 104-89, it was a surprising end for a team that was considered a favorite to win the title. With a polarizing roster that featured superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and top-tier trash talker Patrick Beverly, many had something to say about the loss.

On social media, the trolling quickly began, and it was spearheaded by Portland Trail Blazers stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. The two went back-and-forth on the app making jokes about everything from inviting Beverly on vacation to George's jump shot.

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

I wonder if they packed before the game — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

It ain’t Pat Bev fault though he got above his average and did his job ... — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

If they fly private they can get into Mexico for sure. Should probably get the big jet. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

For as strong as the duo is on the court, they were clearly feeding off one another through Twitter as well. Their antics quickly caught the attention of many, including Wizards star Bradley Beal.

These boys cutting up!!!! 😂😂😂 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 16, 2020

Other NBA players reacted to the shocking Game 7 as well.

Guards League! You got that THAT or you don’t. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) September 16, 2020

While the Clippers losing was the main topic on Twitter, it's important to remember that the Nuggets shined on the court and deserve attention as well. McCollum made sure to give some credit to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Denver before continuing to have fun on the app.

They really came back from down 1-3 twice and Thrill not even with the team . That’s wild. Them boys really the come back kids. That’s some legendary stuff — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020