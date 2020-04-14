Damian Lillard calls Warriors' Ky Bowman 'lowkey awesome defender'

Warriors guard Ky Bowman is a pest on the defensive end.

The rookie loves applying full-court pressure and hounding opposing guards all over the floor.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has taken notice.

Dame was asked the following question when he took over the Blazers' Twitter account Monday night:

@trailblazers name a lowkey awesome defender — Apple Core (@naloDsemaJ) April 14, 2020

"Ky Bowman -dame," was the response at 7:34 p.m. PT, but the tweet has since been deleted for some unknown reason.

As they say -- the Internet is forever.

When the Warriors beat the Blazers on Nov. 4, Bowman recorded 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes.

Lillard racked up 39 points that night (15-for-26 shooting), and Bowman didn't record a steal. But the rookie clearly earned the respect of the four-time All-NBA selection.

Bowman went undrafted out of Boston College in 2019 and originally joined the Warriors on a two-way contract.

Back in June, Warriors assistant GM Larry Harris said this about Ky Bowman: "This guy is a tough, tenacious, Patrick Beverley get-in-your-face-type guy." Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/GxsHWhtmhL — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 3, 2019

His deal was converted to a regular NBA contract shortly after the trade deadline in early February.

Yours truly misses watching him play defense.

