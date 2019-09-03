Damian Lillard in awe of Warriors' 2019 West finals runs vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2019 Western Conference finals with a lot of confidence.

They had just knocked off the No. 2-seeded Denver Nuggets in seven games in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and felt they could compete with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

As you know by now, the Warriors swept the Blazers to advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals.

So, what the heck happened to the Blazers, who were the No. 3 seed in the West?

"We just lost, bruh," All-Star guard Damian Lillard said on The Joe Budden Podcast. "Them n----s good."

The Oakland native then proceeded to give the hosts a real answer about what he saw during the four-game series against his hometown team.

"I ain't never seen nobody go on runs like that," Lillard said. "They put runs together like that. You can do nothing but respect it."

In Game 1, Portland led by five at one point before the Warriors won by 22. In Games 2, 3 and 4, the Blazers held either a 17- or 18-point lead and lost all three games.

The Warriors teams of the last five years had the incredible ability to overcome any deficit. No lead was safe with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson bombing away from deep.

The amazing part about the Warriors' four-game sweep of Lillard and the Blazers is that they did it without Kevin Durant, who at the time was recovering from a strained right calf.

The good news for Lillard is that Durant is gone. The bad news is Curry and Draymond Green are still around, and Thompson will be back in a few months.

