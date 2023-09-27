Advertisement
Breaking News:

Damian Lillard reportedly traded to Bucks in massive 3-team blockbuster

Damian Lillard’s arrival cements Bucks as favorites in the East | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writers Vincent Goodwill and Dan Devine break down the blockbuster trade that sends the 7-time All-Star to pair up with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. Hear the full conversation on “Ball Don’t Lie” - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.