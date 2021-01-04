Damian Lillard, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Love, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant and other NBA players react to Steph Curry’s career-high 62 point performance
Steph Curry had social media buzzing on Sunday night. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player exploded for a career-high 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field.
Before the Warriors capped off their 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center, Curry capped off his memorable performance with back-to-back deep triples to get to 62.
Curry’s effort against the Blazers surpassed his previous career-high of 54 points against the New York Knicks in 2013. Along with a new career-high mark, the six-time All-Star set a new scoring high for San Francisco’s Chase Center.
The Golden State point guard’s 62 was a scoring high for the young 2020-21 NBA season. Curry was the first NBA player to drop 60 or more points since Damian Lillard on August 11 against the Dallas Mavericks in the Orlando Bubble.
Curry joined Klay Thompson, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Fulks as the fourth member of the Golden State Warriors to score 60 or more points.
After Curry’s epic scoring performance against the Trail Blazers, players around the association chimed in on Twitter. Along with players like Andre Iguodala, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant and Kevin Love, former players Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and others reacted to Curry’s new career-best scoring achievement.
Here are some of the best tweets from the NBA community after Golden State’s win against the Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Kevin Love
https://twitter.com/kevinlove/status/1345944213066756097?s=20
https://twitter.com/sdotcurry/status/1345943379255947265?s=20
Donovan Mitchell
https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell/status/1345943345022070784?s=20
Pau Gasol
https://twitter.com/paugasol/status/1345943317494652929?s=20
Kevin Knox
https://twitter.com/KevKnox/status/1345943194995994627?s=20
Immanuel Quickley
https://twitter.com/IQ_GodSon/status/1345943152004395008?s=20
Ja Morant
https://twitter.com/JaMorant/status/1345941757247320065?s=20
Dwyane Wade
https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade/status/1345950728309800961?s=20
Alfonzo McKinnie
https://twitter.com/_Alvo_/status/1345953594667896832?s=20
Damion Lee
https://twitter.com/Dami0nLee/status/1345955647339122688?s=20
Brad Wanamaker
https://twitter.com/phillybul_22/status/1345956359183814657?s=20
Kent Bazemore
https://twitter.com/24Bazemore/status/1345968926677561344?s=20
Andre Iguodala
https://twitter.com/andre/status/1345948464413339648?s=20
Eric Paschall
https://twitter.com/epaschall/status/1345946806396411904?s=20
Jamal Crawford
https://twitter.com/JCrossover/status/1345944505384488962?s=20
Shabazz Muhammad
https://twitter.com/ShabazzMuhammad/status/1345943608684212224?s=20
Damian Lillard
https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard/status/1345959729936228352?s=20
Klay Thompson
https://twitter.com/KlayThompson/status/1345944500296773634?s=20