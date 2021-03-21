Damian Jones won't get another contract with Lakers after second 10-day deal expires

Lakers center Damian Jones drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers on March 12 at Staples Center. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Lakers center Damian Jones will not re-sign with the team following the expiration of his second 10-day contract, according to two people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

Jones appeared in eight games, starting six, over two 10-day contracts. League rules mandate that teams must sign players to deals covering the rest of the season after a second 10-day contract expires.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both injured, the open roster spot gives the Lakers more flexibility ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and the subsequent buyout market that follows.

The Lakers signed Jones after he was waived by Phoenix, filling a need in the Lakers’ frontcourt with Anthony Davis out with injury and Marc Gasol sidelined in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Jones averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while making all but one of his 17 shots with the Lakers.

The Lakers play the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.