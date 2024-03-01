Dameyune Craig set to join staff at Georgia State

Georgia State made a home run hire by naming former Auburn player Dell McGee as its next head coach last month. McGee is quickly proving that he is the right man for the job by putting together a respectable coaching staff.

One of the first hires he has made involves a former Auburn quarterback and assistant coach. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports that Dameyune Craig will join Georgia State’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Craig joins McGee’s staff after spending the last six seasons at Texas A&M, serving as wide receivers coach. While in College Station, he coached Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, and Ainias Smith to successful college careers.

After playing for the Tigers from 1994-97, and later served as a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Gus Malzahn’s staff during the 2013 season. Auburn had three receivers haul in at least 200 yards during that season, with Sammie Coates leading the way with 902 yards and seven touchdowns.

Craig has also served as an assistant coach at LSU, Tuskegee, South Alabama, and Florida State.

Georgia State is expected to hire Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant coach, sources tell @247Sports. Craig, who was college teammates with new Georgia State coach Dell McGee at Auburn, worked at Texas A&M the last six years after stints at Florida State, LSU and Auburn.… pic.twitter.com/9Ywpbtiqj2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 1, 2024

