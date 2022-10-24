Dameon Pierce's best plays in 117-yard game Week 7
Watch Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce's best plays in 117-yard game vs. Las Vegas Raiders during Week 7 of the 2022 season.
Pierce's exceptional work on the ground is opening up passing lanes for #Texans quarterback Davis Mills
The #Chiefs are set to release WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad at his request per report.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
After a weekend of upsets, could we be in for another tonight?
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
Coach Robert Saleh confirmed Monday that Hall has a torn ACL in his left knee, which is what the team initially feared. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, which happened in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 victory at Denver on Sunday. Vera-Tucker, who has started at left guard, left tackle, right guard and right tackle during his two seasons, has a torn triceps that will require surgery.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Matt Ryan was benched after a loss to the Titans on Sunday.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger is set to undergo surgery, but the injury isn't thought to be season-ending.
Ex-Falcons QB Matt Ryan benched by the Indianapolis Colts: Fans react on Twitter
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
After Sunday's game, the wide receivers and tight ends joined the coaches, also getting a 1.6 average rating from about 3,500 voters.