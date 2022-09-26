Dameon Pierce's best plays from 101-yard game Week 3

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) While the Carolina Panthers finally got their first victory of the season with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, the passing game remains a major issue. Baker Mayfield has struggled since his arrival in Carolina, completing just 51.9% of his passes for 550 yards with three touchdowns and one interception through three games. ''I am going to look back at the tape and not be real happy with how I played, considering the third down conversions and our passing game,'' Mayfield said after his first win with the Panthers.