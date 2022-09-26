Dameon Pierce's best plays from 101-yard game Week 3
Watch the best plays by Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce's 101-yard game from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
CBS Sports and NFL Network analyst, Scott Pioli, joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to recap the big moments from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and to look ahead to Monday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
The status of Zach Wilson for Sunday is still up in the air.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) While the Carolina Panthers finally got their first victory of the season with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, the passing game remains a major issue. Baker Mayfield has struggled since his arrival in Carolina, completing just 51.9% of his passes for 550 yards with three touchdowns and one interception through three games. ''I am going to look back at the tape and not be real happy with how I played, considering the third down conversions and our passing game,'' Mayfield said after his first win with the Panthers.
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
The Packers beat an undermanned Bucs team on the road on Sunday, but they have to be feeling great about these three truly meaningful things coming out of the win.
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rivera was not happy about the timing of the Jimmy Garoppolo report.