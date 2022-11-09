Texans running back Dameon Pierce popped up on the practice report Wednesday. The team lists him as limited in Wednesday’s on-field work with shoulder and chest injuries.

The rookie is coming off a career-best 27 carries for 139 yards, while playing 47 offensive snaps.

Receiver Brandin Cooks still hasn’t returned to practice. The team lists him with a wrist injury, but Cooks left the team after not being traded at the Nov. 1 deadline and did not play in last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles.

He was at Wednesday’s practice but didn’t do any on-field work.

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) are back practicing. They were limited, returning after missing the past two games.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (not injury related) sat out practice.

Receiver Phillip Dorsett (ankle), defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson (illness) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) were limited.

Dameon Pierce limited with chest, shoulder injuries; Brandin Cooks DNP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk