Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley, Brandin Cooks among those ruled out for Texans

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Texans were going to have enough problems taking on the Chiefs. But they’ll be far from full strength for Sunday’s game with several players ruled out due to injury.

Running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), receiver Nico Collins (foot), defensive back Steven Nelson (foot), defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth (calf), and offensive lineman Kenyon Green (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Pierce is expected to miss more time with a high ankle sprain suffered in last week’s game against the Cowboys. Houston’s best offensive player, the offensive unit will surely miss Pierce when taking on Kansas City’s defense.

Pierce has rushed for 939 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games as a rookie.

The Texans also have Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead on the active roster along with Royce Freeman and Gerrit Doaks on the practice squad at running back.

Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley, Brandin Cooks among those ruled out for Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

