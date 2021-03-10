‘The Dame Lillard and CJ McCollum of college basketball’: Earl Watson on what Noah Williams and Isaac Bonton could accomplish for Washington State

Reuters

Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.