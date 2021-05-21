Dame, CJ, Enes, Nurk among NBA's most active on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Being a professional athlete in today’s world requires a lot more interaction with your fan base than in the past.

Think about: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and other legends never had to deal with social media.

The only time you had an opportunity to interact with them was if you were at the stadium in person or you just happened to catch them out and about.

That is not the case anymore with all the social media platforms. With the help of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram you can hit up your favorite player at any time.

And they might hit you back with a response.

When it comes to the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Enes Kanter and Jusuf Nurkic are some of the most active on all their social media platforms.

And we finally have the stats to prove it.

According to Opendorse, a sports technology company that maximizes endorsement value for athletes, put together a list of the top 10 athletes that post the most during the NBA season.

Staying connected.



These athletes posted the most throughout the @NBA regular season. pic.twitter.com/9qkrpF6AWO — Opendorse (@opendorse) May 20, 2021

Kanter lands at the No. 1 spot with 946 posts, McCollum at No. 4 with 561 posts, Lillard at No. 5 with 536 posts and Nurkic at No. 9 with 454 total posts.

All four Blazers are seen pretty regularly on Twitter. It ranges from just having a good laugh here and there to talking to fans and seeing how they are doing.

Being interactive on all social platforms is vital in growing your fanbase, and the Blazers are solid on that front.

Keep it up, you guys.