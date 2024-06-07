Dambrot wins USL goal of the week

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — After a 3-0 win over FC Tulsa Saturday night, Loudoun United defenseman Robby Dambrot’s goal in the 54th minute of the match was awarded the United Soccer League goal of the week.

Dambrot connected on a strike just outside the box finding the back of the net to make it a 3-0 game, as Loudoun United won its third game in a row.

Loudoun United will be back in action next Friday, June 14th as they will host the Las Vegas Lights.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.