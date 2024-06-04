Dambrot up for USL goal of the week, and gets a shoutout from Lebron

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United defenseman Robby Dambrot is up for goal of the week in the United Soccer League after helping the team defeat FC Tulsa 3-0 Saturday evening. Dambrot is one of four finalists for the weekly honor.

Even Lebron James took notice over the weekend!

The Man, The Myth, The Legend!! https://t.co/uzdAvdN2sn — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 2, 2024

Loudoun United has now won three matches in a row, all by way of shutout, as the team hasn’t conceded a goal in 303 minutes.

