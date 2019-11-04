Damascus senior Bryan Bresee 'honored' to be named to All-American Bowl

Damascus senior Bryan Bresee received his All-American Bowl jersey in a pep rally event held in the Swarmin' Hornets auditorium on Friday.

"It's a huge honor for me to be able to be a part of this game," said Bresee. "Not many people get to do this, so to say I was able to do this in high school is a huge honor to me".

The All American Bowl on NBC is the premier senior showcase and features 100 of the top student-athletes in the country. All-American Bowl alum include Trevor Lawrence, Tim Tebow, Chase Young and Odell Beckham Jr.

Bresee is the nation's top-ranked student-athlete in the class of 2020, and the 15th highest rated player of all time. The 6'5, 290 defensive tackle is lauded for his power, quickness, athleticism, and agility.

Over the span of his high school career, Bresee has amassed over 35 college scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. In April, he committed to the defending national champion, Clemson Tigers.

Swarmin' Hornets coach Eric Wallich said of Bresee: "As great of a football player as he is, he's an even better young man."

Bresee has been a part of two Damascus state championships - he and his fellow seniors will pursue their third in four years this postseason.

"This is a culmination of everything Bryan has worked for from youth football all the way through his High School career," said Bryan's father, Richie Bresee. "He's deserving to play in this game".

The All-American Bowl on NBC will be played January 4th in the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas.

