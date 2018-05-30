Damarious Randall's tweet about buying everyone a Cavaliers jersey if they win goes viral, but he says it was a joke

Damarious Randall is now a Cleveland Brown, but both he and his wallet are rooting against the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Damarious Randall is fully embracing his new city of Cleveland. But at this point, if the Cavaliers manage to win the NBA championship, the new Browns safety will be paying quite the pretty penny after promising everyone who retweeted one of his tweets a jersey if the Cavaliers are victorious over the Golden State Warriors.

At least, he would have before he admitted the tweet wasn’t serious on Wednesday.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018









Randall’s tweet went viral

Randall only has about 135,000 followers, but as of 5:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, his tweet had roughly 825,000 retweets. Considering Randall is still on a rookie contract that pays him about $7 million (and even though Randall is due roughly $9 million next year), this seems like quite the stretch. Official jerseys go for roughly $100, so Randall would be looking at a bill of over $82 million.

But he later admitted ‘obviously it is a joke’

Randall certainly didn’t expect his tweet to go viral like this, although any time a professional athlete offers free giveaways, there’s a good chance people will buy in, especially on social media.

So on Wednesday following practice, Randall retracted his offer.

“I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it,” Randall said. “Obviously, it is a joke. Just to know how passionate this fan base is, it is really encouraging.”

He also said that he would do something nice for the fans regardless of how the series, which the Warriors are overwhelming favorites to win, turns out.

Randall, who is a big Stephen Curry fan and is rooting for the Warriors, is in his first year with the Browns after being traded from Green Bay earlier this offseason.

“I think what Damarious found out is that there’s a lot of passionate Cleveland fans here, and you got to be careful about what you say,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “I don’t think he meant it in any harm. I think he has a love and respect for Steph Curry, obviously. But I think he found out that, hey look, in this city it’s about the Cavaliers and LeBron James.”

