Damarious Randall teases Seahawks return in social media post

Lindsey Wisniewski
·1 min read
Damarious Randall teases Seahawks return in social media post originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

No reports have circulated yet of Damarious Randall’s return to Seattle this upcoming season. In fact, the Seahawks themselves haven’t even confirmed a re-signing.

But Randall may have just confirmed his return to the Emerald City for the 2021 NFL season.  

On Tuesday, via his Twitter account, the free agent cornerback shared a post with the words “let’s get to work…” with a fingers crossed emoji. The tweet also had Blitz the Seahawk, the official mascot of the Seahawks.

Randall played 10 games for the Seahawks last season, recording three tackles and contributing in nickel and dime roles on special teams.

The former first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2015 began his career in Green Bay, but his career didn’t really take off until he arrived in Cleveland. Randall started 26 games for the Browns in 2018 and 2019 and recorded 146 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He also had a brief stint of the Raiders before being released last September. 

If Randall returns to the Seahawks cornerbacks’ room this season, he’ll be surrounded by a few new faces. Shaquill Griffin went to Jacksonville on a three-year, $44.5 million deal, Seattle signed Ahkello Witherspoon away from the 49ers, and Quinton Dunbar has signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

