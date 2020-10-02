Damarious Randall could provide needed depth to Seahawks secondary

The Seattle Seahawks picked up defensive back Damarious Randall and placed him on their practice squad Tuesday following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks secondary is looking pretty beat up just three games into the season and could use the extra depth.

Coach Pete Carroll praised general manager John Schneider for acquiring a possible reinforcement in Randall in the wake of injuries to Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar, among others. He also said that Randall did well in workouts, so the promise is there.

“For us to be able to pick him up under these circumstances with guys being banged up and when there’s some uncertainty here, that’s a great job by John to figure that out how to get him here and all that,” Carroll said. “He looked good in the workouts, and we’ll see what happens as our needs present themselves this weekend.”

Prior to joining the Raiders, Randall played for the Packers for three years as a converted cornerback and the Browns for two years in his natural safety position.

Randall could prove useful to the Seahawks, especially if they suffer even more injuries in the secondary. We’ll see how that plays out as we head into the weekend.

