Damarious Randall out of concussion protocol, other DBs still out for Browns

The Browns played without their starting secondary in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but there’s good news about the condition of one of their safeties on Wednesday.

Damarious Randall has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but head coach Freddie Kitchens said on Wednesday that the safety has cleared the concussion protocol and been given the green light to return to action. The news is less positive about the other injured defensive backs.

Kitchens said that neither Randall’s safety partner Morgan Burnett nor starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are going to practice to kick off the week. Burnett is dealing with a quad injury while the cornerbacks both picked up hamstring injuries during practice last week.

Eric Murray and Jermaine Whitehead started at safety last Sunday while T.J. Carrie, Terrance Mitchell and Juston Burris manned the cornerback spots. The quintet played every defensive snap against the Rams.