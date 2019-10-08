Damarious Randall: 49ers played tougher than Browns did

A day later, the Browns’ loss to the 49ers didn’t look any better.

Baker Mayfield and the team’s offense have taken much of the grief for the 31-3 rout. But the defense allowed 446 yards, including 275 rushing, to the 49ers.

Matt Breida went 83 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and ended up with 114 yards on 11 carries. Tevin Coleman had 16 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

“I mean, flat out they just stuffed it up our a–, man,’’ Browns safety Damarious Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I mean, they just played tougher than we did. Each week is different because last week we were facing a different type of running game and this week we faced obviously not a running quarterback but a pretty good running game.

“They just played harder than we did. They converted a lot of third downs. They kept drives alive, they got turnovers, and we didn’t. Simple as that. We’ve obviously got to get better and find a way.”

The Browns now rank 18th in overall defense, including 29th against the run.

“They came to play. We didn’t,’’ Randall said. “We got outplayed. They’re a hell of a football team, and we knew that coming in. They came in here and did exactly what they wanted to do.”