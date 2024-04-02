Damarion Witten’s father confirms which position he’ll begin with at Ohio State

When Ohio State football got a commitment from Glenville tight end Damarion Witten, it was seen as a big recruiting get.

Well, it looks like Witten won’t start his career as a tight end, instead he will start as wide receiver as his father confirmed the news on social media. I called him the best pass-catching tight end prospect that the Buckeyes have signed in years, due to his elite ability.

It makes sense to start Witten there, as the tight end room is fairly deep and the reps for him won’t be available early in his career. It’s tough to say the same about the wide receiver room, but since they play more than just one at a time, the opportunity to make an impact earlier is there.

So Athletic he's starting in the WR room this year💨🅾️ https://t.co/wZUxFsOKnE — Dale Davison-Witten (@CockyCleveland) April 2, 2024

Regardless of which position Witten starts, or ends his career at, he is expected to make a splash for the Buckeyes. It might just be a matter of when.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire