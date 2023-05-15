Damar Hamlin wins 2023 George Halas Award for overcoming adversity

If anyone exemplified a spirit of resilience during the 2022 season, it was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and on Monday, the Professional Football Writers of America announced that Hamlin was the winner of the 2023 George Halas Award. The honor is bestowed upon a member of the NFL who "overcomes the most adversity to succeed."

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was resuscitated and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance as his teammates and opponents watched filled with emotion.

Hamlin, 25, woke up from sedation days after the incident and asked if the Bills had won the prime time matchup. The doctors responded, "You won the game of life."

He captured the nation with his recovery and appeared at Super Bowl 57, NFL Honors and was a special guest on "The Masked Singer."

Last month, Hamlin was cleared to participate in full football activity and he announced his plan to return to the NFL.

Buffalo's Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of Super Bowl 57 in February.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been on a journey, and I’ve seen some of the top professionals across the country," he said. "And their answers to me were all the same. This event was lifechanging, but it’s not the end of my story."

He is the second member of Buffalo to win the award, following Kevin Everett, who was the recipient in 2008. Everett suffered a life-threatening spinal injury in the 2007 season opener. After intensive treatment and because of his own determination, the tight end was walking within a month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin wins 2023 George Halas Award