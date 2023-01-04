Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator according to uncle I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn

The NFL has indefinitely postponed the Bills vs. Bengals game while Week 18 games will go on as scheduled

The NFL is offering mental health support to active players who are coping with the trauma of Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on the field during the course of a game

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke emotionally about his lengthy relationship with Hamlin and how the 24-year-old had realized his dreams

While Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition in an ICU, his Chasing M’s Foundation fundraiser has been flooded with donations from people moved by his story and plenty of famous names

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.