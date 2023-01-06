Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills player shows significant improvement, asks about MNF game

Damar Hamlin remains in an intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but there were positive signs for recovery on Thursday.

The 24-year-old second-year NFL player woke up after being sedated, and his first thoughts after waking up were about Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended and later canceled by the NFL. Doctors said Thursday that Hamlin was making substantial progress and his neurologic condition and function are intact.

DOCTOR UPDATES: Here's what Damar Hamlin's doctors said about the Bills player's health and recovery

Hamlin’s first comments were to a nurse at his bedside, according to doctors, while his family, friends and members of the Bills organization have remained by his side since he was transported to the medical facility.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke to media members for the first time since Monday night's collapse.

"You lose sleep, you hurt for your brother," Allen said. "The scene just replays over and over in your head. It's hard to describe how I felt, and how my teammates felt in that moment. It's something we'll never forget."

Damar Hamlin continues to recover at a Cincinnati hospital.

During a Wednesday night Zoom call from Hamlin’s father, Mario, to the entire team, he implored them to get back to work and, essentially, do Damar proud.

“Damar’s father spoke to the team and really his message was the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals that they had set for themselves,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “Damar would have wanted it that way, and I’m paraphrasing. So that includes our game against New England this week. And I think that has helped. And then getting the news today was big, a huge help to getting us back to focusing on the game this weekend.”

What Troy Aikman said about Damar Hamlin

Troy Aikman was in the ESPN broadcast booth during the Bills-Bengals game when Hamlin collapsed.

“This was unlike anything that anyone of my generation [of NFL players] or generations after me may have experienced or witnessed,” Aikman told Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket on Thursday.

“That’s just not something you anticipate. You anticipate broken bones and blown-out knees and things of that nature, but you don’t anticipate, you know, life-changing events or life threatening events even. So, I don’t know, I think that these moments tend to bring people together,” Aikman said.

The NFL's cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game is an extremely rare move for the league. Yes, the NFL has canceled games in the past. Labor strikes led the NFL to play only nine games in 1982, writes Joe Horrigan in "NFL Century: The One-Hundred-Year Rise of America's Greatest Sports League."

Another strike five years later resulted in the third week of the season being canceled, he writes. Replacement players joined players who crossed picket lines for games in weeks four, five and six. Players returned in time for week seven of the 1987 season.

But the NFL has never had a game start, then be postponed and never resumed, according to CBS Sports research. And you have to go back nearly a century – to 1935 – to find a time when some teams ended up playing more games than others, and that was because of weather-related cancellations.

Here's what to know about the history of canceled games in the NFL.

A lot, and it was good news. His doctors said he has "made a very remarkable recovery and improvement." The doctors also said he woke up and asked in writing who won the Bills game Monday night. Here's everything that happened Thursday with Hamlin.

Whether they knew Hamlin personally or not, NFL players across the league must grapple with trauma while preparing to play Week 18.

"I think for this whole week – and probably for many weeks to come – it’s going to be in the back of everyone’s minds, especially the guys that are playing, but I don’t think this alters the way you play," Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said Wednesday. "I think you go out there, be yourself and everything else will take care of itself."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey ignores his phone during team meetings but admitted he immediately acknowledged the ESPN notifications that came across his phone. Head coach John Harbaugh opened Tuesday's team meeting with a discussion about how much courage it takes to play in the NFL.

"It kind of helped ease a lot of our minds," Humphrey said. "Even though a lot of us didn’t know Damar, but he’s a brother in this league."

Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell said he has spoken to other guys around the league to "just make sure everybody is good."

"This is one of those things that you know can happen, but you never really expect it to happen," Campbell said. "Something so severe like that, where a man is fighting for his life."

What doctors said about Damar Hamlin's health and recovery

Doctors who treated the Buffalo Bills safety at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center addressed on Thursday the question of commotio cordis, the emergency response on the field on Monday night and topics on his health.

Bills coach, QB share thoughts on Damar Hamlin

On Thursday, head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. While McDermott praised medical personnel, Allen described the emotions he experienced on the field.

Tee Higgins pleased to hear about Damar Hamlin's progress

For the first time since Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver addressed the media about his mental state following the tackle with Hamlin.

After Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow, Hamlin tackled him to the ground. It was a normal football play, but as Hamlin stood up, he immediately collapsed on the field.

Want to honor Damar Hamlin? Learn CPR.

Damar Hamlin's story thankfully seems to be heading toward a positive ending: His doctors report that he is neurologically intact and on his way to recovery. Hamlin miraculously went from lying on the field to asking who won the game because he received prompt and high-quality CPR, Dr. Jerome Adams writes.

Bill Belichick reminded of injury from 1997

On Thursday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his media availability by discussing Damar Hamlin and the ensuing fallout for NFL players and coaches. One of the more notable tidbits was Belichick seeing what happened with Hamlin on Monday and recounting another scary injury situation from his coaching past.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football showdown. The play appeared to be routine. Hamlin stood up afterwards, but collapsed to the ground with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

An ambulance was brought onto the field. Hamlin was treated with CPR and an AED to restore his heartbeat on the field as players from both teams created a human shield around Hamlin as emergency responders worked to resuscitate him. Hamlin was then placed on a stretcher before being transported to the hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended then — one hour and five minutes after Hamlin collapsed — postponed.

It was later revealed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. But what is cardiac arrest, and how might it have happened to Hamlin?

