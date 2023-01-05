Damar Hamlin updates: Buffalo Bills player showing 'signs of improvement' after cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement" as he remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced on Wednesday.

Although the 24-year-old remains sedated in the intensive care unit, Hamlin's marketing rep, Jordon Rooney, said he's moving in "a positive direction," although a timetable for his recovery is unknown.

Three days after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated at Paycor Stadium, support continues to pour in for the Bills’ second-year safety from around the world.

President Joe Biden said he spoke to Hamlin's parents "at length." Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said his team is behind the Bills "100 percent in what they want to do going forward" with their postponed game. Fans have donated millions of dollars.

"Its been incredible. It's made a tough situation just a little bit easier," Rooney said on behalf of the Hamlin family. "They're so grateful. They are always giving to others, so for so many people to rally around them, they just keep saying how thankful they are."

Hamlin collapsed following what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter on Monday. He initially stood up after the hit, but fell backward onto the field. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center near the Bengals' stadium after "his heartbeat was restored on the field," the Bills said.

Here’s the latest information as it becomes available on Hamlin as of Thursday:

Zac Taylor shares what Sean McDermott said to him on sidelines

ESPN cameras captured Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott talking on multiple occasions while Monday's game was temporarily suspended. Taylor didn’t disclose what was said in its entirety, but he did reveal that the focus wasn’t on football once Hamlin was rushed to the hospital.

“When I got over there, the first thing (Sean McDermott) said is I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game. That to me provides all the clarity,” Taylor said. “In that moment he really showed who he was. All his focus was just on Damar, being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. At that point everything trended where it needed to trend. The right decisions were made there.”

Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks to the media.

When will Bills-Bengals game resume?

On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the Bills-Bengals game would not resume this week. On Wednesday, the league began discussions about when it would be played.

"Everything is being considered," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said during a conference call.

The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. The Bengals will host the Ravens, while the Bills host the Patriots, both set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said a decision will be made "in the coming days."

Joe Burrow: 'We’re behind them 100 percent'

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said he's open to finishing the game against the Bills while the NFL sorts out scheduling, but he said he ultimately supports whatever the Bills think is best.

“I think that would be tough, just scheduling-wise,” Burrow said. “I think whatever Buffalo would want to do, we would want to do. We’re behind them 100 percent in what they want to do going forward."

Burrow and his Bengals teammates consoled Bills players during Hamlin’s medical emergency on the field, and Burrow and Bengals captains visited Bills players in their locker room before the game was ultimately postponed.

Burrow made it clear that the Bengals "didn’t want to go back out there" before the game was called. He added: "I wanted them to know we felt the same way they did."

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain during the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football showdown. The play appeared to be routine. Hamlin stood up afterwards, but collapsed to the ground with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

An ambulance was brought onto the field. Hamlin was treated with CPR and an AED to restore his heartbeat on the field as players from both teams created a human shield around Hamlin as emergency responders worked to resuscitate him. Hamlin was then placed on a stretcher before being transported to the hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended then — one hour and five minutes after Hamlin collapsed — postponed.

It was later revealed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. But what is cardiac arrest, and how might it have happened to Hamlin?

