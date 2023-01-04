Damar Hamlin toy drive fund exceeds $5.5 million

The numbers are going up and up, all the time.

The Damar Hamlin community toy drive, which began during the pandemic as a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising $2,500, has now surpassed $5.5 million.

Significant donations have been made by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($12,000), Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara ($10,000), and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ($10,000).

The Commanders have given $5,000, and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has donated $2,500. Jason and Devin McCourty have given $2,000 each.

Also, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin announced on Tuesday that all proceeds from the sale of Damar Hamlin jerseys will be donated to Damar’s Chasing M’s Foundation. Via Sports Business Journal, Hamlin’s Bills No. 3 was the highest selling jersey on the Fanatics platform since last night, in any sport.

It really does feel like the NFL’s version of the final scene of It’s A Wonderful Life. Beyond the support that this money will provide to children who need it, it shows Damar Hamlin and his family that people care deeply about them.

So keep it going, NFL community — players, coaches, teams, owners, media, fans. Anyone. Everyone.

