What Damar Hamlin told Bills teammates on Zoom call

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Earlier this week, as the hours and days went by, news felt more and more worrisome regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Now, every update is more and more heartwarming.

On Friday morning, it was announced that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and that he was able to speak with those around him.

The 24-year-old then found the strength to talk to those in the Bills locker room.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said during an interview on WGR-550 radio that Hamlin mustered the strength to say “love you boys” while on a call with his teammates:

The coach added that Hamlin was more so able to speak with his hand and gestures, but finding the ability to send love to his teammates is as heartwarming as it gets.

“It was much needed for Damar but also for the team,” McDermott said.

Bills players have yet to speak publicly since the amazing news on Friday. However, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi did exchange some messages.

As expected, teammates were moved:

Related

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, Bills DB has spoken to teammates

Bills signed safety Jared Mayden from Jets practice squad

Damar Hamlin's dad spoke to Bills locker room

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories