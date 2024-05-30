Damar Hamlin’s returning to Pittsburgh for charity events, CPR training

Damar Hamlin is coming back to the ‘Burgh for a series of charity events.

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation will host a celebrity basketball game, youth football camp, high school all-star game and a CPR tour.

On June 7, a sold-out youth football camp will be held at Sto Rox High School.

Athletes and musical artists will compete during a celebrity basketball game at North Allegheny High School on June 8. Tickets are available here.

Hamlin’s CPR tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9 at Mellon Park. A no-cost CPR training will be provided by the American Heart Association. Tickets aren’t required. The CPR tour is being held as a part of the YouthFest celebration of Juneteenth and will include a youth fun zone, football and basketball tournaments, entertainment, food and family activities.

Also on June 9, starting at 7:30 p.m., a high school all-star football game will be held at Sto-Rox High School, where student-athletes will be recognized for their accomplishments. Tickets are available here.

The Chasing M’s Foundation helps kids through sports, activities, training and programs. Since the McKees Rocks native’s cardiac arrest in 2023, he is dedicated to increasing awareness of the need for CPR training.

