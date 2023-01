BamaInsider

There will only be one ranked team inside Coleman Coliesum for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama basketball and Kentucky. After starting the season at No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25, Kentucky will be unranked when it takes on No. 7 Alabama this weekend. The Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 in the SEC) began SEC play with a 14-point loss at Missouri last month and barely eeked out a three-point win at home over LSU earlier this week.