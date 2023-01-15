Will Damar Hamlin be present for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game?

Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited the team on Saturday. It gave the team, we’re told, a huge lift.

On Sunday, Hamlin could blow the roof off of Buffalo.

The question for the day is whether Hamlin will attend the game. Per one source, that’s the plan. It’s been impossible to get confirmation regarding that possibility. Which could be evidence of a concerted effort to keep the plan under wraps for as long as possible.

Which would make sense. There’s no reason to announce that he plans to be present. If so, and if for some reason he’s not there, it becomes a huge letdown.

Regardless, all eyes will be on Buffalo as 1:00 p.m. ET approaches on Sunday. And no one should be surprised if Damar Hamlin makes an appearance at the game, only 13 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

