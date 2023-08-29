Damar Hamlin makes Bills' 53-player roster

Damar Hamlin's comeback has reached another important milestone.

Hamlin has made the Bills' 53-player roster, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There was some talk this offseason that Hamlin might not make it in the competition for roster spots in the Bills' secondary, but the Bills were apparently impressed enough with his work in training camp and the preseason to keep him on the roster.

Hamlin has become an inspirational player around the world after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game. Hamlin has promised to use his platform to advocate for CPR training and the availability of defibrillators at sporting events. As an active NFL player, he'll continue to have a large platform.