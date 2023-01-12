Damar Hamlin is home nine days after his heart stopped beating on the field I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, January 12, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital to recover and rehab at home… could we see him at the stadium for the Bills playoff game versus the Dolphins on Sunday?

Someone else who won’t be playing in that game is Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has not cleared health and safety protocols to resume play after suffering a concussion in Week 16

Plus, the NFL Pro Bowl Games will include a game of dodgeball that has epic potential!

