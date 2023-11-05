Damar Hamlin hugs Bengals' receivers before Sunday Night Football game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrived at Paycor Stadium for the first time since he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals that wasn't completed.
Hamlin embraced Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during an on-field, pregame meeting with both players ahead of the Bills-Bengals NFL Week 9 showdown on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Hamlin was inactive for the game. He's only been active for one game this season.
Pregame videos via Twitter/X of Hamlin in Cincinnati:
Damar Hamlin returns to Paycor Stadium for the first time since suffered cardiac arrest on the field
Surely an emotional night for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/vcl4Xd21Wr
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 5, 2023
Damar Hamlin sharing a hug with #Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd pic.twitter.com/SH0FK3ArIz
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 5, 2023
LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Damar Hamlin hugs Cincinnati receivers before Sunday Night Football