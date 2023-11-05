Advertisement
Damar Hamlin hugs Bengals' receivers before Sunday Night Football game

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrived at Paycor Stadium for the first time since he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals that wasn't completed.

Hamlin embraced Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during an on-field, pregame meeting with both players ahead of the Bills-Bengals NFL Week 9 showdown on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Hamlin was inactive for the game. He's only been active for one game this season.

Pregame videos via Twitter/X of Hamlin in Cincinnati:

