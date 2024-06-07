Damar Hamlin hosts youth camp at Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School

It’s giving back to a community in need. McKees Rocks native and NFL safety Damar Hamlin held his youth camp today at Sto-Rox Junior-Senior High School. It’s an event that grows every year.

“Football is a part of my life. You can’t separate me from that,” said IV Farley, 9.

Hamlin was a star at Central Catholic and Pitt before getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills. The children in his community adore him and are grateful for all he does.

“I appreciate him very much because it gives us the experience to get better,” said camper Kayden Galloway.

Paige Harristay, 11, told Channel 11, “He’s somebody I can look up to.” Her friend, Diaz White, 11, agreed.

The youth camp is the kickoff for Hamlin’s weekend of service in his hometown.

“Every year it builds and gets bigger,” said Hamlin’s marketing agent Jordan Rooney. “Now, we’re seeing kids who’ve been through it multiple years. They’re building a relationship with Damar just through the camps.”

Hamlin’s commitment is inspiring others. Joining him on the field to help with the little campers were current football players from Robert Morris University.

“Once we were in their shoes. We were looking up to these guys. Now, you just want to give back to the community,” said RMU quarterback Tyler Szalkowski.

His teammate, safety William Barber added, “They see a college guy, a NFL guy taking time to take them through drills or tackle a pad or something like that. It means something to them.”

From races to drills, Hamlin and his parents were right in the middle of everything, proud to give back to the community where they live.

Hamlin’s weekend of service includes a celebrity basketball game Saturday night at North Allegheny High School. On Sunday, he’s hosting an event to teach people hands-free CPR and how to use an AED. The CPR Tour is part of the YouthFest celebration of Juneteenth in Mellon Park and is open to the public. The weekend concludes with the Jaster Athletes High School All-Star Football Game at Sto-Rox High School.

