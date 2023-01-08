Damar Hamlin honored by NFL teams as league resumes play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL resumed play Saturday for the first time since Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, the league's outpouring of support continued for the Buffalo Bills' safety, who is breathing on his own but remains in critical condition.

Hamlin was honored before kickoff at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"Throughout this week the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery. And we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care," the public address announcer said.

"At this time, the Raiders ask everyone to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

During warmups on the field before the game, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a Chiefs hoodie with the word "Damar" surrounded by a heart on the front and an image of Hamlin on the back, along with the slogan "Hamlin Strong."

Members of the Raiders and Chiefs wore shirts that read "Love For Damar" with Hamlin's No. 3.

Showing support for recuperating Bills safety Damar Hamlin pre-game in Vegas: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Heâ€™s not alone. pic.twitter.com/vCIQXuyB0c — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 7, 2023

Hamlin's name and number were displayed on the facade outside the entrance of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

All members of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans met at midfield prior to their game Saturday night, with each player taking a knee in prayer for Hamlin.

The Jaguars also honored Hamlin with a pregame message just before kickoff.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars ask you to join us now in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight," the public address announcer said.

Broadcast crews also honored Hamlin, with ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wearing a backwards Hamlin jersey on-air so his last name was visible, and the ESPN crew using mic flags with the traditional "E" logo reversed to a "3."

In honor of Damar Hamlin, the broadcast crew has turned the ESPN mic flags from an E to a 3 â¤ï¸#ForDamar pic.twitter.com/VtKhLW4uR0 — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2023

Teams plan to honor Hamlin during Sunday's slate of games, as well.

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the teams that have outlined the number three on their 30-yard line in blue in honor of Hamlin.

Very cool - Commanders 30 yard line painted blue 3 to show support for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/LiepxeknlK — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 6, 2023

Players from the Steelers delivered toys, books and supplies to the local daycare where Hamlin, a Pittsburgh native, has hosted his annual toy drive.

#Steelers players showed their love & support for @BuffaloBills safety & Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin by delivering toys, books & teacher supplies to Kelly & Ninaâ€™s Daycare, the place Hamlin has hosted his annual toy drive since he was at @Pitt_FB



ðŸ“: https://t.co/iAfYZS60FU pic.twitter.com/fYs2BJ8sK7 — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) January 7, 2023

The 24-year-old Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday's game. Hamlin got back to his feet and momentarily stood in place before falling to the field. Team physicians and medical personnel performed CPR on the field for nearly 10 minutes before Hamlin was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin has since been listed in critical condition but shown continued improvement. Hamlin's breathing tube was removed Friday and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime, saying “Love you boys.”

The Bills announced on Saturday that Hamlin is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.

"He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent," the Bills tweeted.

The Bills host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.