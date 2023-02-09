Damar Hamlin honored
More than a month after his cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin was bestowed The NFL Players Association’s community award for his foundation’s charity work. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.
Offensive coordinators are getting fired at a historic rate this offseason. Here's who has been fired and the NFL teams looking to fill vacancies.
Damar Hamlin showed up at Super Bowl week, saying "it's a blessing to be a blessing."
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
Days after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving debuted for the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.
Leagues don’t often pull major sporting events out of communities over political matters. But in 1993, the NFL did just that, moving the Super Bowl out of Arizona.
Commanders defensive end Chase Young returned from his torn ACL to play the last three games of the 2022 season. Now Washington has a significant decision to make on Young’s contract this spring. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that the organization has not yet come to a consensus on whether or not [more]
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Cam Reddish's brief and strange Knicks career is over. New York is dealing the pending free agent ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may have been here before but the stats don't lie. Philly should roll over Kansas City.
Draymond Green doesn't love the Mavericks' blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving for this one reason.