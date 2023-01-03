Damar Hamlin Is ‘Fighting’ After Cardiac Arrest on Field, Rep Says

A spokesperson for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened up to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on Tuesday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The NFL pro is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

