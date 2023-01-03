Damar Hamlin Is ‘Fighting’ After Cardiac Arrest on Field, Rep Says

Reuters Videos

STORY: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's (January 2) NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old briefly got up after tackling opponent Tee Higgins in the first quarter - but then fell on his back. The game was halted as medics attended to him while both teams took the knee. Hamlin was given CPR before leaving the field in an ambulance. His family came down from the stands to be with him as he was taken to hospital. In a later statement, the Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was “restored on the field”, and he was “transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment”.The National Football League game in Cincinnati was postponed with both teams' players leaving the pitch, some tearful.Local media said fans from both teams waited outside the hospital, some holding candles: "Life's more important than a game and people are more important than a game. And I just hope that he's OK. His mom is here and Buffalo's praying for him and whatever you believe in, good vibes and positive energy towards them and hopefully he's OK."There was no immediate decision on when, or whether, the game will be rescheduled.