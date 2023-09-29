Damar Hamlin is expected to be active for Bills on Sunday

Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on track to make his first regular season appearance since going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hamlin is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Hamlin has been on the 53-man roster all season, but was a healthy scratch for the first three weeks of the regular season.

The change in status is tied to the knee injury that will keep Jordan Poyer from playing this weekend. Taylor Rapp will likely start in place of Poyer, but Hamlin is the only other safety on the active roster. Sunday's game will be in Buffalo, so there will likely be a rousing response to seeing Hamlin back on the field when he does have his number called.

However the Bills deploy their defensive backs, they'll be in for a challenge with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lining up on the other side of the ball.